Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods for five months of 2023 up by 9 times

The negative balance of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-May 2023 increased 9 times compared to the same period in 2022, to $8.975 billion from $1.004 billion, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

According to its data, the export of goods from Ukraine over the specified period compared to January-May 2022 decreased by 15.6%, to $16.448 billion, while imports increased by 24.1%, to $25.423 billion.

The State Statistics Service specified that in May 2023, compared to April 2023, the seasonally adjusted volume of exports decreased by 0.8%, to $3.221 billion, while imports increased by 2.8%, to $5.488 billion.

The seasonally adjusted foreign trade balance in May 2023 was negative and amounted to $2.267 billion, and in the previous month it was also negative - $2.093 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio in January-May 2023 amounted to 0.65 (in January-May 2022 - 0.95).

The State Statistics Service specified that foreign trade operations were carried out with partners from 223 countries of the world.