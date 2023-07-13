Economy

12:06 13.07.2023

Ukraine plans to expand state order for professions related to rehabilitation – Shmyhal

2 min read
Ukraine plans to expand state order for professions related to rehabilitation – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to expand the state order for professions related to rehabilitation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"In Ukraine, a rehabilitation sector should be built using the best and modern practices. Such a vision was voiced by the President of Ukraine in the New Ukrainian Doctrine. We set ourselves such a goal as a government so that all victims of Russian aggression can return to a full life. Plans and developments in the field of rehabilitation was discussed at a meeting with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Veterans and the military," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, rehabilitation and specialized institutions are currently developing in Ukraine, and there are plans to expand the state order for professions related to rehabilitation.

"Multi-disciplinary teams work in hospitals, which include doctors, prosthetists, social workers and others. The Ministry of Defense has developed a strategy for rehabilitation of military personnel," he added.

The head of government noted that it is planned to create so-called Resilience Centers in communities with the support of the state, and today more than 200 communities have already applied.

"To fulfill the president's task, we are working on the creation of large national-level rehabilitation centers that will combine physical and psychological rehabilitation. We plan to build at least four such centers... We are working with partners and global manufacturers so that they invest in the industry and create their own production facilities in Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #rehabilitation #shmyhal

