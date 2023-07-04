Economy

20:19 04.07.2023

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

2 min read
Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko predicts that the retail price of diesel fuel will increase by UAH 5 per liter during the month, gasoline – by UAH 7-8 per liter.

"We see and predict together with the operators of filling stations that by the end of July the growth will be 5 UAH for diesel fuel and 7-8 UAH for gasoline," she said duringthe national marathon on Tuesday.

Svyrydenko said that, arithmetically, a return to the pre-war level of excise taxes on motor fuel and an increase in VAT on it could lead to an increase in the price of diesel fuel by up to UAH 8 per liter, gasoline – up to UAH 11 per liter. At the same time, the accumulated stocks of fuel and the absence of shortages should not lead to a sharp rise in prices.

"We see that there will be no sharp rise in prices. There are several factors – there is no shortage, there are reserves, the market in Europe is flooded with resources, so there will be no sharp jumps. Much, of course, depends on the price situation in the world, but today we do not expect sharp fluctuations," she added.

Tags: #products #price #petroleum #outlook

