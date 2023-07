On July 4, at 01:21 am, Zaporizhia NPP lost power supply from the off-site 750 kV high-voltage power transmission line, the press service of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom reported on Tuesday on its Telegram channel.

According to the company, after that the plant was switched to the only available back-up line of 330 kV, repaired and reconnected to the plant only on July 1.