Economy

09:48 29.06.2023

Ukroboronprom state concern reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

1 min read

The state concern Ukroboronprom has been reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry as part of corporatization, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

"We are starting #iron_changes in the country's largest defense enterprise. An important step is transformation. As of today, the activities of the Ukroboronprom state concern have been terminated. At the same time, a joint-stock company Ukrainian Defense Industry has been created," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday night.

According to the minister, the next step is the transfer of staff, the transfer of property and subsequent transformation processes, and then the creation of a supervisory board in line with OECD standards.

As reported, from June 28 this year, the government appointed Herman Smetanin, who previously headed the state-owned enterprise Malyshev Plant, Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) for a period until the creation of the supervisory board and holding a competition for this position. Prior to this, the Ukroboronprom concern was headed by Yuriy Husev.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #reorganization

