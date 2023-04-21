Ukroboronprom denies info about purchase of engine oil for armored vehicles from Russian accomplices

Ukroboronprom considers the information that has appeared in the media about the purchase of motor oil for a number of types of armored vehicles from Agrinol Trading House, owned by the deputy from the Opposition Platform-For Life party, Oleksandr Ponomarev, openly manipulative.

"Ukroboronprom really purchases certain types of motor oils for certain types of armored vehicles during production, modernization or repair. This is suggested by the technical documentation for these types of weapons and military equipment: that is, for a certain type of tanks, for example, a certain type of engine oil is required. Among the list of oils provided for by the technical documentation includes oil produced, among other things, by Agrinol Trading House LLC. However, Ukroboronprom did not purchase motor oil from the specified manufacturer or related to it during the full-scale invasion," Ukroboronprom said in a Facebook statement.

The concern emphasized that they preferred an alternative domestic oil, which has the appropriate characteristics, is made according to quality standards, and has been tested "in combat conditions."

"From the moment Ukroboronprom voluntarily switched to procurement through the ProZorro system, the concern has always been guided by the price-quality ratio criterion, which remains unchanged to this day. In addition, cooperation with Russian companies or companies that have Russian beneficiaries is categorically unacceptable," emphasized Ukroboronprom.