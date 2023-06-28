Ukraine again receives emergency assistance from Europe due to lack of capacity in power system on Tues evening

Due to the emergency shutdown of one of the nuclear units and the insufficiency of the total capacity of Ukrainian power plants to cover evening consumption, Ukraine's power system was forced to take emergency assistance from Romania and Poland's power systems from 19:00 to 23:00 Tuesday, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

According to a report on its Telegram channel, the assistance was received at the rate of 150 MW every hour with a total volume of 1200 MWh. There were no imports and exports during these hours.

"This morning, the power unit is already in operation and is gradually increasing the load," Ukrenergo said.