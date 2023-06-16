Economy

10:04 16.06.2023

Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE


As a result of the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station on June 6, 2023, at least 19,000 houses were damaged in only four settlements of the left-bank Kherson region, Maksym Nefyodov, the head of projects to support reforms at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), said, referring to the data of the Russia Will Pay analytical project.

"The first data from our team to analyze the flooding of the settlements of Korsunka, Kozachi Laheri, Nova Kakhovka and Raiske after the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station: about 19,000 houses were affected," he said on Facebook.

According to him, within the framework of a joint project of UNDP Ukraine, VoxUkraine, the Kyiv School of Economics, with the support of the European Union in Ukraine, an analysis of the consequences of flooding of houses in Kherson region and an assessment of losses after the explosion of Kakhovka hydroelectric power station has begun. Data were received on the settlements that took the first blow after the breakthrough of the hydroelectric dam.

"Our team collects data for the Ministry of Economy, which coordinates the damage assessment, and the Ministry of Infrastructure, which forms registers of damaged communities and develops a plan for the restoration of affected areas. This data will allow not only to have an independent analysis of the damage caused by Russia, but also to quickly and efficiently plan the restoration of affected areas," said Nefyodov.

In the mentioned settlements, a different level of risk of flooding of 19,000 houses and structures was found. Some 9,573 houses are completely flooded, 2,189 houses are partially flooded, 7,206 houses are possibly flooded. The total area of flooded houses is 2.532 million sq m.

According to the study, residential buildings of the population of the region were most affected in the disaster zone - 57% of all objects, in second place - small non-residential structures (42%), the rest - public facilities.

Of all the settlements already analyzed, the most flooded is the village of Korsunka, where almost all houses are completely or partially in the flood zone.

The analysis is based on UNITAR satellite images, open sources, including about heights from NASA DEM, and other data.

Tags: #kse #kakhovka_hpp

