13:49 09.06.2023

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

Despite the Russian invaders blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP remains stable and controlled, and the water level in the cooling pond is sufficient to meet the plant's needs.

"As of 8:00 on June 9, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir near Nikopol is 11.74 m, and in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhoa NPP - 16.66 m, and this is enough to meet the needs of the plant," Energoatom said on Telegram on Friday.

As the company reminded, the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, therefore, since then, there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond.

As reported with reference to the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, the company allows the transfer of the last of the six power units of the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was still in a state of hot shutdown, to a cold state due to a drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir after the Russian troops undermined the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

