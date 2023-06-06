Ministry of Energy initiates increase in electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW over Kakhovka HPP dam break

The Ministry of Energy initiates before the EU an increase in transmission capacity to boost electricity imports to Ukraine up to 2 GW in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by Russian invaders, the Ministry of Energy reported referring to Minister Herman Haluschenko on Tuesday evening.

"In this regard, we are counting on the support of partners and an increase in capacity to increase electricity imports to 2 GW," the minister said at an urgent meeting of the High-Level International Advisory Council under the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine in connection with the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP.

As Haluschenko explained, despite the fact that the plant did not supply electricity to the system after the occupation, the breakthrough violated the integrity of the entire hydroelectric complex. Accordingly, there is a risk that hydropower, which balanced the Ukrainian power system, will not be able to operate at the required capacity.

In turn, as European Commissioner Kadri Simson said at the meeting, the European side is ready to support Ukraine in the issue of increasing electricity imports, and to enhancing pressure on Russia. The European Commissioner said that the attack on civilian energy infrastructure and generation facilities is a direct violation of international law, and the EU will take into account the latest developments in the next package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a separate issue raised during the meeting was the need for a complete restoration of energy facilities that will be destroyed due to the explosion and the resulting flood.

"These are networks, generating capacities, power lines. This will require enormous resources, and Ukraine will count on the support of partners in this matter," the ministry said.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Grangholm, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Croatia Davor Filipovic, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Minister of Energy of France Agnès Pannier-Runacher, other representatives of the G7 countries, heads of international organizations took part in the urgent meeting of the High-Level International Advisory Council under the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

At present, the capacity of electricity imports from the Continental Europe zone to Ukraine and Moldova is up to 1,400 MW

The permitted maximum transmission capacity for the export of electricity to Europe is 600 MW.