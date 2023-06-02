Ukraine imports twice less energy as it exports in May

In May, Ukraine exported about 41,000 MWh, imported twice less - about 20,000 MWh, according to published data on the website of the network of system operators of continental Europe ENTSO-E.

Export to Moldova amounted to 23,300 MWh, and 17,600 MWh to Poland.

In the last week of May, after it was announced that a number of power units were out for repair, exports were carried out only on May 29 - 800 MWh to Poland at night, and the operator of the transmission system Ukrenergo at the end of May did not conduct auctions for power distribution for export, except for a few hours on certain days.

Imports were carried out from Slovakia - about 18,000 MWh, from Moldova - about 2,000 MWh. At the same time, it has grown significantly since May 20 - almost six times compared to the first half of the month.

At the same time, exports decreased three times compared to the first two weeks of May.

At the same time, in May, due to the growing demand for export and restrictions on its implementation, traders for the first time began to pay for the section for export to Moldova and Poland - UAH 1.8 million and UAH 500,000, respectively. Some UAH 1.3 million was paid for the section for imports from Slovakia on certain days.