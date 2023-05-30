Ukraine from June 5 to September 15 bans export of sugar

Ukraine for the period until the start of the new season of sugar-making in mid-September banned its export, which until recently was subject only to licensing.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel, the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, including sugar in the list of goods which exports are subject to quotas for the period from June 5 to September 15, 2023 with a zero quota.

"Sugar is included in Annex 1 "Volumes of quotas of goods which export is subject to licensing" of resolution No. 1466 with a quota of 0 tons and a licensing period from June 5 to September 15, 2023," he wrote.