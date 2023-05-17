Economy

13:06 17.05.2023

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

In Ukraine, it is necessary to demine 4,500 km of power lines and 700 square kilometers of territories adjacent to infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, these figures will increase. Therefore, one of our priorities is to attract the support of international partners in the humanitarian demining of energy facilities and adjacent territories," Ukraine's Ministry of Energy said, citing Deputy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov.

As he said during the online meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group on Assistance to the Energy Sector of Ukraine on May 16, after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk regions, and Crimea, the volume of demining and reconstruction work will increase even more, and it is necessary to begin preparations for this now.

The Ministry of Energy said that among the problematic issues are the training of professional sappers, and the insufficient number of specialized equipment and machines.

"In addition, we are striving to develop offshore wind generation, and we first need to carry out marine mine clearance. It is a very complex process, and we will need huge financial resources and attract the best specialists and technologies," Demchenko said.

According to him, in matters of demining, the ministry hopes to attract the help of the world community.

