Shmyhal hopes for 'common decisions' to overcome difficult situation with export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have discussed export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the EU countries, in particular the situation at the checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"At the reception of His Majesty Charles III in the Buckingham Palace, I met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I thanked her for the macro financial assistance and support for the restoration [of Ukraine]," the prime minister said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

During the meeting, the issue of export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the EU countries was raised, and, in particular, the difficult situation at the checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"We should make common decisions to overcome this challenge and ensure food security in the world, which Ukraine guarantees. We count on further close coordination with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.