Economy

14:48 06.05.2023

Shmyhal hopes for 'common decisions' to overcome difficult situation with export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

1 min read
Shmyhal hopes for 'common decisions' to overcome difficult situation with export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have discussed export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the EU countries, in particular the situation at the checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"At the reception of His Majesty Charles III in the Buckingham Palace, I met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I thanked her for the macro financial assistance and support for the restoration [of Ukraine]," the prime minister said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

During the meeting, the issue of export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the EU countries was raised, and, in particular, the difficult situation at the checkpoint on the border with Poland.

"We should make common decisions to overcome this challenge and ensure food security in the world, which Ukraine guarantees. We count on further close coordination with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #agricultural_products

MORE ABOUT

18:50 24.04.2023
Impact of dairy products imports from Ukraine on EU market minimal - Eucolait

Impact of dairy products imports from Ukraine on EU market minimal - Eucolait

16:27 22.04.2023
Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

13:58 22.04.2023
Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

14:39 19.04.2023
EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

12:14 19.04.2023
Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

09:28 19.04.2023
Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

13:09 12.08.2022
Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

20:38 11.04.2022
Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

09:59 23.02.2021
Zelensky signs law to reduce VAT rate for certain agricultural products

Zelensky signs law to reduce VAT rate for certain agricultural products

11:05 17.12.2020
Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

AD

HOT NEWS

BlackRock to support Ukraine Rebuilding Fund

Lugano Business Forum on May 11-12 to discuss participation of business in Ukraine's recovery

Ukraine's dairy industry to benefit from retaliatory steps to restrict imports from EU states –Director of Dairy Enterprises Union

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction to require hundreds of billions of dollars – German ambassador

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

LATEST

BlackRock to support Ukraine Rebuilding Fund

Zaporizhkoks increases output by almost half in Jan-April due to downtime when war started

Kyivteploenergo receives 137 generators from USAID

Ukraine reduces honey export by 16.7% in 2022

List of territories exempt from paying real estate tax needs to be finalized - EBA

RGC companies provide assistance for UAH 92 mln to Armed Forces of Ukraine and cities in Q1

Metinvest pays over UAH 2.5 bln in taxes to Ukraine's budget in Q1

Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

Lugano Business Forum on May 11-12 to discuss participation of business in Ukraine's recovery

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

AD
AD
AD
AD