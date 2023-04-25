Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

Until July 1, Hungary banned the import of 25 types of agricultural products from Ukraine, allowing transit under conditions of enhanced control.

Relevant decree 130/2023 On measures related to the transportation of certain agricultural products originating from Ukraine was issued by the Hungarian government.

The list of products prohibited for import includes fresh and chilled beef; frozen cattle meat, fresh, chilled or frozen pork; sheep or goat meat, fresh, chilled or frozen; meat, offal and offal of poultry suitable for human consumption, fresh, chilled or frozen; bird eggs in shell, fresh, canned or boiled; natural honey; vegetables (including raw, steamed or boiled) frozen; rye; barley; corn; buckwheat, millet and canary seed; other cereals; wheat flour and cereal flour; processed cereals; rapeseed or rapeseed; sunflower seeds (including crushed); sunflower, safflower and cottonseed oil and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically altered; rapeseed and mustard oil and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically altered; cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose in the solid state; bread, cakes, biscuits and other bakery products containing cocoa; rice paper and similar products; vegetables (other than candied), cooked or preserved without vinegar or acetic acid (except tomatoes and edible mushrooms), not frozen; wine from fresh grapes; grape must (other than grape juice).

In case of delivery of the mentioned goods to the territory of Hungary, in violation of the regulations, the police or the tax office may impose an administrative fine on the carrier in the amount of up to 100% of the value of the goods without VAT. Similar sanctions are provided if the goods listed on the list of prohibited imports are not exported outside the country within seven days from the date of entry, according to the text of the document.

When moving goods through the territory of Hungary in the transit mode, the authorized agencies hang special locks in such a way that if the goods are taken out of the vehicle, they can only be broken. The cargo is tracked using toll payment systems and data from WIM complexes.

When installing an official lock, the name of the shipment, its volume, the name of the carrier, its address, if available, the address of the office in Hungary, the tax number of the carrier, the company registration number or the FELIR identifier are registered. The carrier must indicate the name of the country that provides the execution of the task, the electronic and postal address of the customer, the account number for payment, the owner of the vehicle, the identity of the driver who uses it, the license plate (in the case of using railway transport, the number of the railway track), the time and place of the planned departure from the territory of Hungary and the planned route.

The State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety also said in the case of transportation of agricultural products in the transit mode by motor transport, the truck must be sealed with seals that are installed when processing the T1 customs declaration.