Economy

17:17 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and called on the bank to pay attention to the stimulation of housing construction in Ukraine, according to the presidential press service.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of EBRD investments in the private sector and development projects of Ukraine. The President called on the bank to pay attention to the housing segment and the stimulation of housing construction in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the implementation of the state mortgage program," it said on Friday.

The head of state thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine and implementing important projects during the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of all EBRD projects in Ukraine.

"Today, in the conditions of war and urgent reconstruction, speed is a critically important element," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #ebrd

MORE ABOUT

13:58 07.03.2023
MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

19:53 03.03.2023
EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

15:47 17.02.2023
EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

15:45 25.01.2023
EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

15:36 25.01.2023
EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

15:09 26.12.2022
Switzerland, USA provide EUR 2.4 mln grant via EBRD help Ukrainian SMEs relocate to safer regions

Switzerland, USA provide EUR 2.4 mln grant via EBRD help Ukrainian SMEs relocate to safer regions

13:20 07.12.2022
“The participation of private investors is crucial” - President of EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso

“The participation of private investors is crucial” - President of EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso

10:32 07.12.2022
EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

17:56 06.12.2022
EBRD doesn't low requirements for environmental projects in Ukraine amid hostilities

EBRD doesn't low requirements for environmental projects in Ukraine amid hostilities

16:55 06.12.2022
EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

LATEST

Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Delta Ukraine to ensure construction of Kingspan building technology campus under green standard

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

Metinvest Digital implements SAP in Metinvest-Shipping

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

IFC to help municipalities with housing recovery - Vice President

Ukraine sees no reason to ban Ukrainian grain imports by EU countries - Solsky

AD
AD
AD
AD