Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and called on the bank to pay attention to the stimulation of housing construction in Ukraine, according to the presidential press service.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of EBRD investments in the private sector and development projects of Ukraine. The President called on the bank to pay attention to the housing segment and the stimulation of housing construction in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the implementation of the state mortgage program," it said on Friday.

The head of state thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine and implementing important projects during the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of all EBRD projects in Ukraine.

"Today, in the conditions of war and urgent reconstruction, speed is a critically important element," Zelenskyy said.