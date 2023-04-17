Economy

18:49 17.04.2023

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Shmyhal announces plans to develop new economic model for Ukraine as resource center in Europe

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announces plans to develop a new economic model for Ukraine as a resource center in Europe.

"We coordinated the needs and cooperation on reconstruction with the EBRD, the EU and the Reform Office under the Cabinet of Ministers. The large-scale war has created new challenges and new work priorities, forcing us to rethink the role of the Ukrainian Reform Architecture project," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, it is planned to focus on ten key areas and reforms: the development of a new economic model for Ukraine as a resource center in Europe; civil security sector reform; updated veterans policy; energy reform aimed at energy independence and modernization; recovery; large-scale social reform; business support projects; new directions in education reform; customs reform; and public administration reform.

"I thank the partners for their readiness to support the priorities of the government, the team of the Reform Office and the URA project for their daily work," the prime minister summed up.

