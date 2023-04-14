Over 60 enterprises receive govt grants for development of processing since early 2023 – Economy Ministry

Within three months, some 61 enterprises were able to receive grants for the development of processing from the government, having attracted UAH 282 million through this mechanism, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The development of processing is a strategic goal of the government, we are investing in this area in order to produce and export more finished products with a greater share of added value. Through eWork grant programs, we provide financial support to processing enterprises. Since the beginning of this year, some 61 enterprises have received grants in total for UAH 282 million. By developing their business, entrepreneurs will create about 900 new jobs," the ministry's press service said, citing her.

According to the ministry's press service, the New Level grant program is designed to support processing enterprises and will make it possible to receive up to UAH 8 million for the development of such a business. A prerequisite for obtaining it is the creation of at least 25 jobs.

According to official information, in 2022, about UAH 1 billion was allocated for grants for 178 entrepreneurs working in the processing industry.

Grant programs to create jobs and stimulate entrepreneurship are presented in the eWork project. This is about micro-grants for the development of own business, in particular horticulture, greenhouse farming, viticulture.