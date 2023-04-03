Ukraine needs hundreds of billions for rapid recovery - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that hundreds of billions of dollars are needed to quickly restore the state from the consequences of a full-scale Russian invasion.

"I don't know the real amount of funds, because you see: not the entire territory has been de-occupied. For this reason, I cannot name the total amount of money that we need. Of course, we are talking about hundreds of billions," Zelenskyy said, answering questions journalists about how much money Ukraine needs to restore.

He also noted that in Ukraine they are currently thinking not only about money, but also about the mental health of people, the environment, and social issues.

"You see, the problem is that we think not only about money. We must think about mental health, about the environment - what to do with this," the president said.

"We need money for a rapid recovery. Now we give all the money that we have to the battlefield, our army, we also pay salaries, support our teachers, and doctors," Zelenskyy said.