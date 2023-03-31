Economy

18:38 31.03.2023

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

2 min read
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

On Friday, the state budget of Ukraine received a CAD 2.4 billion (about $1.8 billion) concessional loan from Canada under the Additional Agreement, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"Canada once again demonstrated that it is a reliable partner of Ukraine - today we received CAD 2.4 billion, which will be directed primarily to financing priority expenditures of the State Budget," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying.

The Ministry of Finance said that the repayment period of additional loan is 10 years, the interest rate is 1.5% per annum. The funds were provided through the mechanism of the Administrated Account of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As reported, the external financing needs of Ukraine's state budget in 2023 are about $38 billion, and after a recent increase in spending by UAH 537 billion, they are already estimated at $42.5 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, since the beginning of this year as of March 29, funding from international partners has already reached $9.17 billion, compared with $32.14 billion last year. Including this year, $3.5 billion in grants were received from the United States, $4.85 billion in loans from the EU, and another $495 in loans and guarantees from the UK.

Domestic financing through government bonds this year amounted to $3.43 billion.

Tags: #ukraine #canada

MORE ABOUT

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

17:28 31.03.2023
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

15:45 31.03.2023
Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

12:47 31.03.2023
PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

10:58 30.03.2023
Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

Japan's govt decides to provide two grant aid packages for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction

10:14 30.03.2023
Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

Ukraine receives another U.S. grant of $1.25 bln

20:51 29.03.2023
Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

09:38 29.03.2023
Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

20:44 27.03.2023
Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

Stefanchuk: It's time for UK to become leader of ‘air coalition’

20:01 27.03.2023
Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ottawa to provide loan to Kyiv via IMF in coming budget year

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

LATEST

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry urges Belarus to stop NPP construction

Ascet Shipping to invest about $500,000 in first stage of grain storage near Izmail port

Ukraine to be able to return to pre-war living standards, incomes in 5-7 years - Svyrydenko

Fuel prices in Ukraine will rise - ex-head of GTSOU

OKKO plans to start building agricultural processing plant, launch RES project in autumn

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

IMF to consider EFF program for Ukraine on March 31 - agenda of board of governors

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to focus on finding funds for recovery – minister

EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

McDonald's reopens five restaurants in Odesa

AD
AD
AD
AD