EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, is counting on Europe to provide guarantees against military risks for companies that can and want to store gas in Ukraine.

According to the company, stimulating the development of multilateral financial guarantees for gas market participants wishing to work in Ukraine was one of the main topics of a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels.

"European Commissioner Simson assured that a working group under her leadership on the support for Ukraine will begin to develop such a mechanism," Chernyshov wrote on his Facebook page.

He recalled that Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities are the largest in Europe and the third largest in the world, and participants in the European market can use them for gas storage.

As reported, on March 1, 2023, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission made a preliminary decision on the certification of the gas storage operator, JSC Ukrtransgaz.

Successful certification of the company will help increase interest in Ukrainian gas storage facilities in the European gas market and help Ukrtransgaz develop new partnerships.