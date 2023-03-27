Economy

19:55 27.03.2023

Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

1 min read
Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

The ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny sent 150,000 tonnes of agricultural products to Asian countries as part of the grain initiative on Monday, the Ministry of Restoration reported on Monday.

"In particular, the bulk carrier ASL Ileana with 54,600 tonnes of wheat for Bangladesh," the ministry said.

The ministry said that Bangladesh remains a key consumer of Ukrainian wheat: since the start of the grain initiative, the country has received more than 710,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine.

"These volumes could be higher if the Russians did not purposefully slow down the inspection of ships in Turkey," the ministry stressed.

According to the Ministry of Restoration, an average of six inspections are carried out per day both at the entrance to the ports and at the exit, or half of the approved plan. In the Bosphorus, 94 vessels are waiting for their turn to be inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC).

In total, since August 1, some 848 ships have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting 25.9 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Tags: #grain #export

MORE ABOUT

20:25 24.03.2023
US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

17:19 24.03.2023
Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

18:47 21.03.2023
Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

14:27 21.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

20:37 16.03.2023
Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

20:34 15.03.2023
Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

Ferrexpo reduces export revenue by 51.7% in 2022, looking for ways to transport products by sea

14:19 14.03.2023
Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

19:44 13.03.2023
UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

20:17 10.03.2023
Sady Dnipra of corporation Alef owner to expand apple orchards by 20 ha

Sady Dnipra of corporation Alef owner to expand apple orchards by 20 ha

20:39 09.03.2023
Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Zelenskyy, World Bank's delegation discuss financing of projects for Ukraine's restoration

Ukraine expects 45 mln tonnes of grain and leguminous crops in 2023 – PM

Govt keeps fixed price for electricity for households until April 30 this year

LATEST

Coal production at state mines more than halves in 2020-2022 – head of Centrenergo

President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

Metallurgical industry to recover only after ports unblocked – Metinvest commercial director

Most SOEs to be transferred to management of State Property Fund – Shmyhal

Ukraine's group of creditors ready to extend standstill over period of IMF programme; Ukraine to negotiate with commercial creditors on new restructuring

Assets of private pension system grow by 6.8% in 2022

Karlovsky Machine-Building Plant cuts net profit by 9.5% in 2022

Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

ARX insurer becomes leader of Ukraine's insurance market in four performance indicators in 2022

AD
AD
AD
AD