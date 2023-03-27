Ukraine sends 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Asia

The ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny sent 150,000 tonnes of agricultural products to Asian countries as part of the grain initiative on Monday, the Ministry of Restoration reported on Monday.

"In particular, the bulk carrier ASL Ileana with 54,600 tonnes of wheat for Bangladesh," the ministry said.

The ministry said that Bangladesh remains a key consumer of Ukrainian wheat: since the start of the grain initiative, the country has received more than 710,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine.

"These volumes could be higher if the Russians did not purposefully slow down the inspection of ships in Turkey," the ministry stressed.

According to the Ministry of Restoration, an average of six inspections are carried out per day both at the entrance to the ports and at the exit, or half of the approved plan. In the Bosphorus, 94 vessels are waiting for their turn to be inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC).

In total, since August 1, some 848 ships have left the ports of Greater Odesa, exporting 25.9 million tonnes of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.