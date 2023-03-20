Economy

17:01 20.03.2023

Ukraine to implement number of projects to build energy infrastructure protected from missile attacks by year end - adviser to PM

1 min read

By the end of this year, Ukraine will implement a number of projects to build energy infrastructure that will be protected from missile attacks, adviser to the Prime Minister Yuriy Boiko said.

"The implementation of projects for the construction of protected critical infrastructure has already begun. Of course, this is not a one-day process, but by the end of the year, I am sure we will have a number of key facilities that will be protected from missile attacks," he said at the discussion "Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure in Wartime Conditions: the Fuel Front and the Preparation for the New Heating Season."

"This will be one of the technical fragments of the objective reality that will accompany us in the future and with which the industry itself will be associated," Boiko added.

