Russia continues to take part in the activities of the world nuclear community and at the same time enjoy the support of some international organizations, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS) has said.

"By seizing the ZNPP, russia disfigured the concept of safety culture, which had been formed for years by the best nuclear scientists. At the same time, russian representatives continue to actively participate in the activities of the nuclear community," the center said on its website on Tuesday.

The last episode with the International IAEA Conference dedicated to the challenges faced by regulatory technical support organizations in St. Petersburg, russia, is worth it.

"The event was planned for the spring of last year, but it was postponed several times, and the next probable date was announced a few days ago. And no matter how strange it is, russia continues to take an active part in its planning. Moreover, this happens with the assistance and support of some international organizations," the center said.

"What experience does russia plan to transfer to participating countries if it successfully implements acts of nuclear terrorism on the territory of Ukraine? What kind of nuclear safety and security can we talk about?" the center asked.

"To take part in an event of this scale is to legitimize the illegal actions of russia, and to recognize it as a state that maintains its commitment to nuclear and radiation safety and the IAEA principles despite the occupation and shelling of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, torture and abuse of Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel, looting and destroying the Central Analytical Laboratory in Chornobyl," the SOE said.

According to the center, the IAEA encourages participation of the russian federation in its activities in every possible way.

"The only initiative that could be implemented with the assistance of the IAEA is the creation of a safety and security zone around the ZNPP and the withdrawal of russian troops from the NPP site and the city of Enerhodar. However, the will of the international organization was not sufficient for this," the center said.

Positioning itself as an influential international organization, the IAEA should make more efforts to identify new mechanisms for supporting security and non-proliferation regimes, since the consequences of aggressive actions of a nuclear state may be the uncontrollable spread of nuclear technologies and the destruction of already established deterrence mechanisms, the center said.

"Moreover, the process of destruction of the international deterrence system has already been launched along with russia's refusal to participate in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons. Today, the leaders of the countries possessing nuclear weapons are openly talking about this," the center said.