Economy

17:51 07.03.2023

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

3 min read
Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

Russia continues to take part in the activities of the world nuclear community and at the same time enjoy the support of some international organizations, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (SSTC NRS) has said.

"By seizing the ZNPP, russia disfigured the concept of safety culture, which had been formed for years by the best nuclear scientists. At the same time, russian representatives continue to actively participate in the activities of the nuclear community," the center said on its website on Tuesday.

The last episode with the International IAEA Conference dedicated to the challenges faced by regulatory technical support organizations in St. Petersburg, russia, is worth it.

"The event was planned for the spring of last year, but it was postponed several times, and the next probable date was announced a few days ago. And no matter how strange it is, russia continues to take an active part in its planning. Moreover, this happens with the assistance and support of some international organizations," the center said.

"What experience does russia plan to transfer to participating countries if it successfully implements acts of nuclear terrorism on the territory of Ukraine? What kind of nuclear safety and security can we talk about?" the center asked.

"To take part in an event of this scale is to legitimize the illegal actions of russia, and to recognize it as a state that maintains its commitment to nuclear and radiation safety and the IAEA principles despite the occupation and shelling of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, torture and abuse of Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel, looting and destroying the Central Analytical Laboratory in Chornobyl," the SOE said.

According to the center, the IAEA encourages participation of the russian federation in its activities in every possible way.

"The only initiative that could be implemented with the assistance of the IAEA is the creation of a safety and security zone around the ZNPP and the withdrawal of russian troops from the NPP site and the city of Enerhodar. However, the will of the international organization was not sufficient for this," the center said.

Positioning itself as an influential international organization, the IAEA should make more efforts to identify new mechanisms for supporting security and non-proliferation regimes, since the consequences of aggressive actions of a nuclear state may be the uncontrollable spread of nuclear technologies and the destruction of already established deterrence mechanisms, the center said.

"Moreover, the process of destruction of the international deterrence system has already been launched along with russia's refusal to participate in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons. Today, the leaders of the countries possessing nuclear weapons are openly talking about this," the center said.

Tags: #energy #sstc_nrs

MORE ABOUT

12:09 07.03.2023
DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

11:57 07.03.2023
Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

10:21 06.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

12:44 03.03.2023
Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

11:33 03.03.2023
Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

19:25 02.03.2023
IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

19:22 01.03.2023
Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

LATEST

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

Court arrests Zhevaho's assets to secure claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund for UAH 46 bln, including Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK

Ukraine's GDP in 2023 will decrease by 0.1% with inflation of 16.9% - consensus forecast

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

AD
AD
AD
AD