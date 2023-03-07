DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

In February, DTEK's solar power plants doubled their electricity production to 35.2 million kWh.

According to DTEK's message on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, this figure was 18.5 million kWh in January.

As the company commented, the growth in production of solar electricity contributed to the fact that there was no shortage of electricity in the energy system on most days of the last month, and this made it possible to provide Ukrainians with light without blackouts.

As reported, NPC Ukrenergo does not predict a shortage of electricity and does not plan to bring consumption limits to the regions for the entire current week.

Hourly outage schedules for March 7 have not been applied for the 24th day in a row.