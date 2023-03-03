Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from the United States to advise on the corporatization process of Energoatom, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has announced.

According to a message of the Ministry of Energy on the Telegram channel, in particular, this issue was discussed at a meeting between Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as part of a meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation in Zagreb on March 2.

"Given the experience and prospects for cooperation with the United States, it is very important that the best specialists join the consultation of the corporatization process. And Energoatom would become the most efficient, transparent company, the world leader in nuclear energy," the Energy Ministry said, citing the results of the meeting.

The parties also discussed the deepening of cooperation in the nuclear sphere in general, the report says.

The Minister of Energy, for his part, thanked Granholm for helping the energy sector of Ukraine, in particular, a gas turbine mobile power plant, recently provided to the Ukrainian side by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The installation of such gas turbines in different regions of Ukraine will help decentralize generation and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to critical infrastructure and consumers," the Minister of Energy said.

Haluschenko also indicated that the Ukrainian side is counting on U.S. proposals for an updated Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050, which prioritizes clean and safe energy, based on a decentralized energy system.