Economy

12:44 03.03.2023

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from the United States to advise on the corporatization process of Energoatom, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has announced.

According to a message of the Ministry of Energy on the Telegram channel, in particular, this issue was discussed at a meeting between Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as part of a meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation in Zagreb on March 2.

"Given the experience and prospects for cooperation with the United States, it is very important that the best specialists join the consultation of the corporatization process. And Energoatom would become the most efficient, transparent company, the world leader in nuclear energy," the Energy Ministry said, citing the results of the meeting.

The parties also discussed the deepening of cooperation in the nuclear sphere in general, the report says.

The Minister of Energy, for his part, thanked Granholm for helping the energy sector of Ukraine, in particular, a gas turbine mobile power plant, recently provided to the Ukrainian side by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The installation of such gas turbines in different regions of Ukraine will help decentralize generation and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to critical infrastructure and consumers," the Minister of Energy said.

Haluschenko also indicated that the Ukrainian side is counting on U.S. proposals for an updated Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050, which prioritizes clean and safe energy, based on a decentralized energy system.

Tags: #energy #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

11:33 03.03.2023
Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

19:25 02.03.2023
IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

19:22 01.03.2023
Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

13:43 01.03.2023
Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

14:16 28.02.2023
Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

12:45 28.02.2023
Westinghouse expresses support for Ukraine

Westinghouse expresses support for Ukraine

10:45 28.02.2023
Ukrenergo to carry out extra repairs of energy facilities for reliable electricity supply in Odesa region - company's head

Ukrenergo to carry out extra repairs of energy facilities for reliable electricity supply in Odesa region - company's head

18:02 27.02.2023
Support of intl partners helps Ukraine keep energy system – Haluschenko

Support of intl partners helps Ukraine keep energy system – Haluschenko

15:36 27.02.2023
Ukrenergo restores over 10,000 km of power lines during period of Russian attacks

Ukrenergo restores over 10,000 km of power lines during period of Russian attacks

14:29 27.02.2023
USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

USA to provide Ukraine with next tranche of aid to restore grids early March – US Energy Secretary

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

NACP adds Metro Cash&Carry to list of intl sponsors of war

LATEST

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan preparing projects worth $800 mln - Mirziyoyev

Ukraine considering possibility of connecting 20-25 gas stations to grid – Ukrenergo

AXOR Industry invests EUR35 mln in construction, expansion of window and door fitting production in Ukraine

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

IMF mission on future program with Ukraine to work in Warsaw from March 8-15 – Minister Marchenko

Level of payment for services provided by RGC gas distribution companies in 2022 reaches 83%

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

OECD office in Kyiv to operate provisionally until 2026

AD
AD
AD
AD