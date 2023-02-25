Ukrgazvydobuvannia receives more than 62 tonnes of equipment from Sweden

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has handed over to JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia from Swedish partners a batch of energy equipment with a total weight of more than 62 tonnes, including powerful generators and electricity storage, the ministry said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"We thank Sweden for its constant assistance to the energy sector of Ukraine. The transferred equipment is extremely important at the moment, it will contribute to the stable operation of gas production capacities and will help in restoring the energy infrastructure, which has been under the enemy's gun for a year," said head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Haluschenko.

The ministry noted that Sweden actively supports Ukraine in restoring energy infrastructure facilities and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation has transferred more than 665 tonnes of energy equipment and materials.