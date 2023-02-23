Economy

15:52 23.02.2023

Energy Ministry increases aid from intl partners for power engineers in Sumy region

Energy Ministry increases aid from intl partners for power engineers in Sumy region

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine transferred 8 tonnes of power equipment to JSC Sumyoblenergo for restoration and repair work.

According to a message in the Ministry's Telegram channel on Thursday, the transferred cargo included, in particular, batteries, generators, and power transformers.

The ministry summed up that, in general, under its coordination, more than 113 tonnes of equipment for restoration work were transferred from international partners to the power engineers of Sumy region.

"Sumy region is a border region, the energy infrastructure of which is subjected to regular shelling by Russian invaders. The region's power engineers are working around the clock to restore electricity and heat supply, and the equipment handed over to them will help carry out repair work more quickly," Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy, is quoted in message.

At the same time, he thanked the UK, Canada and Germany for their help.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, as of February 1 this year, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established by the Energy Community Secretariat in April 2022, received EUR 144.366 million, of which EUR 108 million was allocated for the purchase of energy equipment, fuel, and services to meet critical needs of Ukrainian energy companies.

