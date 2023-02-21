Economy

09:37 21.02.2023

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

1 min read
Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Ukraine is counting on the launch of a new multi-year extensive program worth more than $15 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said after a meeting in Kyiv on Monday with head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and the IMF team.

"We discussed the mechanisms of financial support for Ukraine. We have achieved success in the implementation of the Monitoring Program, in particular, we have finalized the implementation of all structural beacons. So we look forward to the start of a new multi-year extensive program worth more than $15 billion," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.

According to the head of government, it is planned that the program with the IMF will consist of two parts: immediate financial support and support for structural reforms that will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine.

"I was glad to hear the IMF's appreciation of the government's efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability and continue key reforms despite the war. We thank the IMF for the important support for Ukraine, which strengthens us in the fight for our freedom and democratic values," Shmyhal added.

Tags: #imf #shmyhal #georgieva

MORE ABOUT

10:37 21.02.2023
Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

09:15 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

16:41 20.02.2023
Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

09:18 20.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

20:03 17.02.2023
Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

16:41 17.02.2023
PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

14:42 17.02.2023
Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

18:53 14.02.2023
After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

After attacks on Ukrainian energy system occupiers trying to deprive Ukrainians of water supply – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

LATEST

Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Ukrnafta plans to increase production and drilling in 2023

Court partially unblocks accounts of Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining to pay salaries, other social obligations, to ensure production

Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Bread producers need legislative regulation of relations with retail chains for development of industry

Simplified registration in Ukraine of medicines registered in countries with strict regulatory system becomes ineffective due to war – expert

State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD