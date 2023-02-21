Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Ukraine is counting on the launch of a new multi-year extensive program worth more than $15 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said after a meeting in Kyiv on Monday with head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and the IMF team.

"We discussed the mechanisms of financial support for Ukraine. We have achieved success in the implementation of the Monitoring Program, in particular, we have finalized the implementation of all structural beacons. So we look forward to the start of a new multi-year extensive program worth more than $15 billion," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.

According to the head of government, it is planned that the program with the IMF will consist of two parts: immediate financial support and support for structural reforms that will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine.

"I was glad to hear the IMF's appreciation of the government's efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability and continue key reforms despite the war. We thank the IMF for the important support for Ukraine, which strengthens us in the fight for our freedom and democratic values," Shmyhal added.