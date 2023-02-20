Economy

15:30 20.02.2023

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

2 min read
Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Ukraine plans to increase natural gas production to almost 19 billion cubic meters in 2023, Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has said.

"This year, we (Ukrgazvydobuvannia) have an ambitious goal - to produce additional 1 billion cubic meters. We also expect private companies to increase volumes. So in 2023 we will be able to have almost 19 billion cubic meters of Ukrainian gas," he said in an interview with NV.

According to unofficial data, gross natural gas production in Ukraine in 2022 amounted to about 18.5 billion cubic meters (6.6% less compared to 2021). In particular, Ukrgazvydobuvannia previously announced that last year the company provided production of 12.5 billion cubic meters of commercial gas.

Chernyshov stated that Ukraine would pass the current heating season thanks to current production, formed gas reserves in underground storage facilities and additional imports. In particular, thanks to the assistance of the G7 countries and the Government of Norway, funds were found to finance procurement.

"I can say with confidence: that's enough. Moreover, the Naftogaz team is already working on a strategic plan for the 2023/2024 heating season," he said.

At the same time, the head of Naftogaz estimated the company's losses due to infrastructure damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression at more than $1 billion.

"One of the biggest destructions is the Shebelynka Oil Refinery, a destroyed tank farm. All these damages are located mainly in Kharkiv region, which has been shelled since the beginning of a full-scale war. But, you know, all this infrastructure and factories can be restored. But people - do not return. Unfortunately, we have losses among workers both at the front and during the execution of work," he said.

Chernyshov also said that Naftogaz ended 2022 with losses, but expects that the company's activities will be profitable at the end of the current year.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

19:55 13.02.2023
Plan to restructure Naftogaz defaulted eurobonds faces opposition from group of creditors

Plan to restructure Naftogaz defaulted eurobonds faces opposition from group of creditors

18:26 02.02.2023
EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

15:27 31.01.2023
HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

20:51 24.01.2023
Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

21:22 23.01.2023
Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

14:36 23.01.2023
Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

Naftogaz Group sends almost UAH 100 bln to budgets in 2022

11:08 23.01.2023
Independent members of Naftogaz: decision on bonuses for victory over Gazprom made in accordance with world corporate governance practices

Independent members of Naftogaz: decision on bonuses for victory over Gazprom made in accordance with world corporate governance practices

17:57 18.01.2023
Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

21:04 30.12.2022
Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

18:59 23.12.2022
IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

LATEST

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Ukrnafta plans to increase production and drilling in 2023

Court partially unblocks accounts of Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining to pay salaries, other social obligations, to ensure production

Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD