Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Ukraine plans to increase natural gas production to almost 19 billion cubic meters in 2023, Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, has said.

"This year, we (Ukrgazvydobuvannia) have an ambitious goal - to produce additional 1 billion cubic meters. We also expect private companies to increase volumes. So in 2023 we will be able to have almost 19 billion cubic meters of Ukrainian gas," he said in an interview with NV.

According to unofficial data, gross natural gas production in Ukraine in 2022 amounted to about 18.5 billion cubic meters (6.6% less compared to 2021). In particular, Ukrgazvydobuvannia previously announced that last year the company provided production of 12.5 billion cubic meters of commercial gas.

Chernyshov stated that Ukraine would pass the current heating season thanks to current production, formed gas reserves in underground storage facilities and additional imports. In particular, thanks to the assistance of the G7 countries and the Government of Norway, funds were found to finance procurement.

"I can say with confidence: that's enough. Moreover, the Naftogaz team is already working on a strategic plan for the 2023/2024 heating season," he said.

At the same time, the head of Naftogaz estimated the company's losses due to infrastructure damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression at more than $1 billion.

"One of the biggest destructions is the Shebelynka Oil Refinery, a destroyed tank farm. All these damages are located mainly in Kharkiv region, which has been shelled since the beginning of a full-scale war. But, you know, all this infrastructure and factories can be restored. But people - do not return. Unfortunately, we have losses among workers both at the front and during the execution of work," he said.

Chernyshov also said that Naftogaz ended 2022 with losses, but expects that the company's activities will be profitable at the end of the current year.