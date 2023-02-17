PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who is visiting Kyiv.

"I am glad to welcome Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to Kyiv. During our meeting, I stressed that we feel and appreciate the personal support of the government of the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people. We discussed accelerating the supply of weapons. The leadership role of the Netherlands in the creation of a special international tribunal to condemn the Russian political leaders is also important," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the parties also coordinated assistance for the recovery, in particular, of the energy infrastructure.

In addition, the prime ministers discussed joint work on the return of children illegally taken from Ukraine to Russia.

"The Netherlands is ready to assist in this process, so we are strengthening coordination at the level of ministries. We are grateful for the solidarity and efforts aimed at our victory," Shmyhal said.