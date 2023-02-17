State budget spending on military equipment in Jan down to UAH 28.7 bln, payments to military to UAH 71.8 bln - Finance Ministry

State budget expenditures to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the form of the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, and personal protective equipment in January amounted to UAH 28.7 billion (15.6% of all expenditures) compared to 38.0 UAH billion in December (11.5%) and UAH 17.4 billion in November (7%).

According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, citing data from the State Treasury, cash expenditures for the monetary maintenance of military personnel in January fell to UAH 71.8 billion after record UAH 99 billion and UAH 88.1 billion in November.

However, in the general structure of cash expenditures, the salaries of military personnel increased to 39.0% from 29.8% a month earlier due to a decrease in all cash expenditures of the state budget general fund to UAH 193.7 billion after record UAH 331.7 billion in December and UAH 261.1 billion in November.

In general, the expenditures of the state budget general fund on wages with accruals in January amounted to UAH 90.7 billion, or 49.3% of all expenses compared to UAH 131.7 billion, or 39.7% in December.

According to the Ministry of Finance, social security funding in the first month of this year also decreased, to UAH 45 billion (24.5% of all spending) from UAH 58.3 billion in the last month of last year. In particular, UAH 22.7 billion was transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and UAH 14 billion - payments of benefits, compensations and housing subsidies by the Ministry of Social Policy.

Of the remaining expenses, 3.1% fell on the National Health Service of Ukraine for the implementation of the program of state guarantees of medical care - UAH 5.7 billion versus UAH 20.3 billion in December and 5.2% - for transfers to local budgets: UAH 9.5 billion versus UAH 10.2 billion.

At the same time, servicing the public debt in the first month of this year required only UAH 600 million compared to UAH 6.9 billion in December and UAH 36.4 billion in November.