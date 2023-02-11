Economy

NBU head Pyshny, his deputy Nikolaychuk leave for Netherlands to participate in IMF conference

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny and his deputy Serhiy Nikolaychuk left for the Netherlands to participate in an IMF conference.

"NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny and his deputy Serhiy Nikolaychuk left on a working visit abroad. As part of the visit, it is planned to participate in a high-level conference for representatives of the group of IMF member countries on macroeconomic challenges in the world with geopolitical tensions, high inflation and growing inequality in the Netherlands," Pyshny said on Facebook.

According to him, there will also be bilateral meetings with the heads of central banks of the EU countries.

The banker added that participation in the work of two missions of the IMF on the assessment of protective mechanisms and on the monitoring program is planned.

 

Tags: #nbu #netherlands

