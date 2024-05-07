Economy

12:52 07.05.2024

Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

1 min read
Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

The net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group in 2023 amounted to UAH 23.1 billion against a loss of UAH 79.1 billion a year earlier, according to consolidated financial statements verified by an international independent auditor and approved by the company’s supervisory board on May 3, 2024.

“It is planned that the absolute majority of the net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group, owned by the company’s shareholders, will be used to pay dividends to the state,” the company reported on its website on Tuesday.

Currently, the reporting is sent for consideration and approval of the shareholder represented by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“At the end of 2023, the group achieved significant profit. And this is despite the fact that in 2023 we continued to fulfill all the obligations assigned to us by the state and supplied gas at a social price to household consumers, heat and electricity producers, religious and budgetary organizations,” noted the head of Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov.

As the company indicated, the basis for profitability in business areas was the significantly better financial results of the group’s enterprises.

Tags: #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

14:35 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

11:35 16.04.2024
Naftogaz pays UAH 18.2 bln in taxes in three months

Naftogaz pays UAH 18.2 bln in taxes in three months

19:05 12.04.2024
Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

11:57 29.03.2024
During Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities on Friday, no casualties or serious damage - Chernyshov

During Russian attack on Naftogaz facilities on Friday, no casualties or serious damage - Chernyshov

16:49 18.03.2024
Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

09:46 12.03.2024
Naftogaz increases its share in 'free' gas market to 30% in 2023 - CEO

Naftogaz increases its share in 'free' gas market to 30% in 2023 - CEO

20:48 11.03.2024
Naftogaz awaiting intl arbitration decision on Gazprom's underpayment for transit in early 2026 - CEO

Naftogaz awaiting intl arbitration decision on Gazprom's underpayment for transit in early 2026 - CEO

17:58 26.02.2024
Naftogaz plans to increase gas production to 15 bcm in 2024 – Chernyshov

Naftogaz plans to increase gas production to 15 bcm in 2024 – Chernyshov

18:05 20.02.2024
Ukraine offers up to 10 bcm of capacity of its UGS facilities in 2024 – Naftogaz

Ukraine offers up to 10 bcm of capacity of its UGS facilities in 2024 – Naftogaz

14:21 13.02.2024
Naftogaz pays UAH 6.1 bln in taxes in Jan 2024

Naftogaz pays UAH 6.1 bln in taxes in Jan 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

LATEST

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

Kamet Steel plant carrying out major overhaul of cable rack at coke chemical division for uninterrupted power supply

Business expectations in Ukrainian construction market in Q2 decrease by 1.1 pp – statistics

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

AD
AD
AD
AD