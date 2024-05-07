Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

The net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group in 2023 amounted to UAH 23.1 billion against a loss of UAH 79.1 billion a year earlier, according to consolidated financial statements verified by an international independent auditor and approved by the company’s supervisory board on May 3, 2024.

“It is planned that the absolute majority of the net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group, owned by the company’s shareholders, will be used to pay dividends to the state,” the company reported on its website on Tuesday.

Currently, the reporting is sent for consideration and approval of the shareholder represented by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“At the end of 2023, the group achieved significant profit. And this is despite the fact that in 2023 we continued to fulfill all the obligations assigned to us by the state and supplied gas at a social price to household consumers, heat and electricity producers, religious and budgetary organizations,” noted the head of Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshov.

As the company indicated, the basis for profitability in business areas was the significantly better financial results of the group’s enterprises.