Economy

18:26 02.02.2023

EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

1 min read
EC head invites Ukraine to take part in system of joint gas purchases

 President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen invited Ukraine to take part in the system of joint gas purchases.

"We are inviting Ukraine to our Energy Platform for joint purchasing of gas. We want to make best use of our joint market power," she said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

In turn, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko at a joint meeting of the government of Ukraine and the EC confirmed Kyiv's interest not only in joint purchases of gas, but also in the provision of Ukrainian underground storage facilities (UGS) for the creation of strategic reserves by the EU countries.

"We are interested in active participation in joint purchases of gas and the creation of a reserve volume in our storage facilities," he said.

As reported, the EC intends in early spring to publish the volume of gas that European countries plan to jointly purchase in order to receive proposals from suppliers. The minimum volume of joint gas purchases is preliminarily estimated at 13.5 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #ec #gas #energy

MORE ABOUT

18:33 02.02.2023
EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

11:59 31.01.2023
Danger of exceeding limits, emergency shutdowns remains - Ukrenergo

Danger of exceeding limits, emergency shutdowns remains - Ukrenergo

10:14 31.01.2023
DTEK restores power supply to 60,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions last week

DTEK restores power supply to 60,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions last week

20:49 30.01.2023
European Commission still doesn’t announce date and names of EU commissioners who will visit Ukraine, for security reasons

European Commission still doesn’t announce date and names of EU commissioners who will visit Ukraine, for security reasons

15:00 30.01.2023
Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

Ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev plans to invest in projects in decarbonized energy sector

09:55 25.01.2023
DTEK plans to repair 6 TPP power units by end of heating season

DTEK plans to repair 6 TPP power units by end of heating season

20:51 24.01.2023
Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

Gas consumption in Moldova halves in Q4 2022

18:44 23.01.2023
Cabinet appoints auditors for financial statements of Energorynok, Guaranteed Buyer for 2022-2023

Cabinet appoints auditors for financial statements of Energorynok, Guaranteed Buyer for 2022-2023

17:49 23.01.2023
Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from foreign partners to restore damage from Russian strikes - Energy Minister

Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from foreign partners to restore damage from Russian strikes - Energy Minister

16:43 23.01.2023
Ukraine never stores any weapons on NPP territory – Podoliak

Ukraine never stores any weapons on NPP territory – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

EC will propose to extend preferential regime for imports from Ukraine for a year

Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Economy Ministry, unlike NBU, maintains 3.2% forecast for GDP growth in 2023

LATEST

Ukraine counts on adoption of priority action plan for enhanced implementation of FTA with EU in 2023-2024 – Shmyhal

EU to provide Ukraine with 2,400 additional generators – von der Leyen

Ukraine expects extension of duty-free trade with EU for another two years – PM

Ukraine needs $17 bln for restoration in 2023 – PM

NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

Ukraine has five emergency recovery priorities for $17 bln in 2023 - PM

Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

Energy Ministry hands over 7 tonnes of power equipment from four countries to Chernihivoblenergo

Ukrnafta launches its own fuel card

Sanctions imposed by Western countries and Ukraine against Russia already have potent effect and affect Russian economy – Minister of Economy

AD
AD
AD
AD