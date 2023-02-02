Economy

16:37 02.02.2023

EU to provide Ukraine with 2,400 additional generators – von der Leyen

1 min read
The European Union will provide Ukraine with 2,400 additional generators and 35 million LED lamps, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said during a joint statement for the media with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

She said the EU would send equipment to support the operation of the Ukrainian power grid and provide for electricity supply despite all attacks. In particular, 2,400 generators will be delivered in addition to the 3,000 supplied since the beginning of the war.

The president of the European Commission also said that the EU would provide Ukraine with 35 million LED lamps instead of the previously announced 30 million.

According to von der Leyen, the Energy Community will allocate more than EUR 150 million for the purchase of important energy community for Ukraine.

