11:21 31.01.2023

Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

Quantum-Systems GmbH will supply the Ukrainian army with 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones with a long flight duration as part of the military assistance program for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, funded by the German government, the company's press service reports.

"Vector has been extensively used and intensively tested on the Ukrainian battlefield, where it has proven to be an asset for military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Its robust and rugged design makes it well-suited for operation in harsh environments and extreme weather conditions," the report says.

"Quantum-Systems is pleased to announce that with the latest software update, Vector is also able to operate in GNSS denied scenarios. The direct and immediate feedback received from the operators in the Ukrainian battlefield, as well as Quantum-Systems’ commitment to enhance security capabilities through technological advancements accelerated development processes. New findings have been directly incorporated into the advanced technology of Vector. A fact which may have been decisive for the Ministry of Defense’s decision," the company said.

