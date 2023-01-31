DTEK restores power supply to 60,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions last week
Between January 23 and January 29, DTEK restored electricity supply to 60,000 families in 51 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the energy holding said on Telegram on Monday.
"These are 51 settlements where power engineers have repeatedly resumed power supply due to constant shelling. We will continue to do this until every Ukrainian family receives electricity in their home," the company said.