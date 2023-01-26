Ukrzaliznytsia to continue purchasing diesel fuel under direct contracts with ExxonMobile, PKN Orlen in 2023

Ukrzaliznytsia will continue to purchase diesel fuel under direct contracts with ExxonMobile and PKN Orlen in 2023, covering its own needs, the task of supplying other state structures is not set yet, Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the company's board, said at a final briefing on Thursday.

"The level of fuel that we import is sufficient for us. The task of importing for other state structures is not set. As soon as such a task is set, we will fulfill it," the Ukrzaliznytsia head said.

Thanks to direct contracts for the purchase of diesel fuel, which were concluded in 2022 with ExxonMobile and PKN Orlen, the savings amounted to more than UAH 1 billion, the company said on its website.