Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from foreign partners to restore damage from Russian strikes - Energy Minister

Ukraine has received another batch of powerful energy equipment from a number of foreign countries, which will be used to restore one of the damaged thermal power plants, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko says.

"Today we have received another batch of assistance from our partners and friends. This, in particular, is large equipment of various classes, which will help repair damage caused by Russian missile strikes at one of the energy facilities. Colleagues from Poland, Lithuania, Austria, the Netherlands, and Azerbaijan are here today, who handed over the equipment, it was also handed over by South Korea," Haluschenko told reporters during the presentation of the delivered equipment with the participation of foreign ambassadors to Ukraine.

"We are all very grateful that our partners have been supporting us throughout the war, and more recently on the energy front, helping to combat the consequences of the crimes committed by the Russians against energy infrastructure," the minister stressed.

According to him, the last attack of the Russian invaders was aimed specifically at thermal generation, as a result of which several blocks of thermal power plants were damaged or destroyed.

"These are complex repairs that we will try to do as quickly as possible. And this will definitely improve the supply of electricity to consumers," Haluschenko said.

The ministry clarified that the current supply includes, in particular, backup power plants of various capacities, current transformers, surge arresters, high-voltage circuit breaker control cabinets, and combined transformers. Only six trucks.

As Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki noted, Russia's massive deliberate attacks on civilian critical infrastructure in order to freeze hundreds of thousands of people is state terrorism.

"We condemn this, and I am proud that all states have stood side by side with Ukraine. Therefore, we provide equipment. And what I would like to note is the incredible courage and competence of energy workers and the Ministry of Energy itself. Huge respect for the team of the Ministry of Energy, all energy businesses and companies that made the blackout impossible," Cichocki said.

According to him, in total, about 100 freight wagons of equipment have already arrived from Poland - from cables to transformers, covering a large number of categories, and these deliveries will continue further.

At the same time, the diplomat noted the need to expand production of equipment in Western countries in order to quickly restore Ukraine's power system after the strikes.