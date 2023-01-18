Naftogaz head expects to reach consent solicitation on eurobonds 2022, 2026 in coming weeks

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, announced active progress in negotiations on restructuring with holders of the company's eurobonds maturing in 2022 and 2026, which defaulted last year under the previous management.

"We expect that in the coming weeks we will reach the so-called consent solicitation… and restructure eurobonds 2022 and eurobonds 2026, and we will move forward," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday in Davos on the sidelines of Ukraine House Davos organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Western NIS Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.

Chernyshov, who took over the company early November, said the eurobond restructuring was among his three short-term goals, along with gas reserves for the winter and the selection and appointment of a new supervisory board, "which is also expected to be appointed by the end of January."