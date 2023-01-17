Economy

18:06 17.01.2023

Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

2 min read
Nine blocks of thermal power plants, three main substations, one overhead line damaged in Russian missile attack on Jan 14 – PM

 In the Russian missile attack on January 14, nine units of thermal power plants, three main substations and one overhead line have been damaged, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The last heavy attack had devastating consequences for the Ukrainian energy sector as well. Generation facilities were damaged: one block of a thermal power plant in the east and eight blocks of thermal power plants in the west of the country. Three main substations and one overhead line have been damaged. This led to an increase in power shortages in the grids. it forces us every day, starting from January 15, apply emergency outages," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to the prime minister, the country's power system survived, remained intact and manageable.

"Repair work continues around the clock. Every day we work to ensure that more generators, transformers and other equipment arrive in Ukraine to repair damage," he added.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine feels the continued support of foreign partners in the energy industry. In particular, it is planned to purchase power equipment worth more than EUR 100 million taken from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"Of the latest receipts, these are 45 backup power plants from Azerbaijan and powerful generators for Chernihiv region, provided by Japan," he said.

Tags: #energy #shmyhal

