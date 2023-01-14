Economy

12:35 14.01.2023

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on energy security.

Corresponding document No. 18/2023 was published on the website of the head of state on Friday.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decree to put into effect the decision of the NSDC of Ukraine dated January 13, 2023 ‘On the status of implementation of the decisions of the NSDC of Ukraine on energy security and urgent measures to ensure the operation of the national economy during the autumn-winter period of 2022/23 in a special period,’" the document says.

The said decision of the NSDC of Ukraine is also published on the President's website, however, most of its paragraphs contain classified information for official use, as evidenced by the corresponding stamp.

