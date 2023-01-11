Economy

Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

 Ukroboronprom state concern has set up mass production of 82mm mortar shells abroad, at the facilities of one of the NATO member countries, the press service reports.

"It is noteworthy that the mine improved by Ukroboronprom is many times better than the standard mine. The number of deadly fragments recorded during tests on the target shields and on the target environment is 2-2.5 times more than a regular mine should have. The size and shape of the fragments are also better than regular ones," the report emphasizes.

Thus, Ukroboronprom noted, according to the standard, when a standard mine explodes, the number of fragments that should hit a target at a distance of 5 meters should reach 198 units, at a distance of 10 meters - 70 units, and at a distance of 15 meters - 41 units. In the ammunition improved by the specialists of the Ukroboronprom enterprises, the figures are 460, 140 and 69 fragments, respectively.

An 82mm artillery fragmentation mine is designed to destroy enemy personnel from a mortar at a distance of up to 4,500 meters.

