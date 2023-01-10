Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln
The volume of sales of hryvnia government bonds at auctions on Tuesday rose to UAH 20.90 billion from UAH 1.08 billion a week ago due to the placement of UAH 20.54 billion of bonds maturing on August 7, 2024, which the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) allowed to form 50% of required reserves.
According to the Finance Ministry on its website, the placement rate of these securities, first offered a week ago, remained at the level of 19.25% per annum, while the number of applications increased from 1 to 42.
In addition, the Finance Ministry managed to sell six-month bonds for UAH 332.3 million and 22-month bonds for UAH 26.5 million. The rates on them remained at the same level some 14% and 19.5% per annum, respectively, and the number of satisfied applications some 25 and three. The seller rejected only one application for UAH 1.5 million for the purchase of six-month bonds at 14.5% per annum.
At auctions on Tuesday, six-month bonds in dollars and five-month bonds in euros were also offered unscheduled, which allowed the Finance Ministry to raise $40.17 million and EUR 29.37 million, while maintaining rates at 4.25% and 3% per annum, respectively.