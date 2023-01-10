Economy

20:34 10.01.2023

Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

1 min read
Finance Ministry sells benchmark govt bonds for bank reserves worth UAH 20.5 bln

The volume of sales of hryvnia government bonds at auctions on Tuesday rose to UAH 20.90 billion from UAH 1.08 billion a week ago due to the placement of UAH 20.54 billion of bonds maturing on August 7, 2024, which the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) allowed to form 50% of required reserves.

According to the Finance Ministry on its website, the placement rate of these securities, first offered a week ago, remained at the level of 19.25% per annum, while the number of applications increased from 1 to 42.

In addition, the Finance Ministry managed to sell six-month bonds for UAH 332.3 million and 22-month bonds for UAH 26.5 million. The rates on them remained at the same level some 14% and 19.5% per annum, respectively, and the number of satisfied applications some 25 and three. The seller rejected only one application for UAH 1.5 million for the purchase of six-month bonds at 14.5% per annum.

At auctions on Tuesday, six-month bonds in dollars and five-month bonds in euros were also offered unscheduled, which allowed the Finance Ministry to raise $40.17 million and EUR 29.37 million, while maintaining rates at 4.25% and 3% per annum, respectively.

Tags: #results #bond

MORE ABOUT

19:59 25.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

19:36 14.03.2022
Finance Ministry announces debut issue of dollar-denominated war bonds

Finance Ministry announces debut issue of dollar-denominated war bonds

19:49 03.03.2022
Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

Ukrainian delegation didn't get results it expected in negotiations with Russia – Podoliak

13:57 29.04.2021
Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

Final assessment of studying results in 2020/2021 academic year can be carried out remotely - Education Ministry

11:38 26.10.2020
Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

Results of presidential poll to be made public in evening - MP Kravchuk

17:35 07.07.2020
Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

12:02 02.08.2019
Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

Ferrexpo sees 77.6% rise in net profit in H1

11:18 02.08.2019
Mobile operator lifecell sees 41.8% rise in net loss, revenue – 16.1% up in Q2

Mobile operator lifecell sees 41.8% rise in net loss, revenue – 16.1% up in Q2

14:57 01.08.2019
Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

Ukreximbank's net profit in H1 grows by 27%

09:39 22.07.2019
European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Ukrenergo due to cold and wind extends electricity consumption limits for whole day on Jan 10

LATEST

NBU notes lack of progress on withdrawal of intl banking groups from Russia, asks for support from partner states, regulators

DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

Damage to Ukraine's agricultural sector from Russian full-scale invasion reaching $10 bln – NAAS

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

Russian missiles destroy mini-refinery in Merefa, non-working Shebelynka refinery shelled - A-95 director

Novus, Varus remove Bonduelle products from shelves due to scandal because of provision of Russian military

AD
AD
AD
AD