U.S. House of Representatives approves $1.7 trln budget for 2023 fiscal year

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, following the Senate, approved the draft budget for 2023 fiscal year in the amount of $1.7 trillion, according to the voting results.

The draft budget provides for financing of the administration until the autumn of 2023. At the same time, according to CNN, $45 billion from the budget will be allocated to help Ukraine and NATO countries.

The bill will now be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

CNN clarifies that approximately $40 billion of the budget is provided to respond to natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

The bill also included a provision to ban the TikTok app on government devices.

Earlier it was reported that the bill, in addition, provides for amendments to the law on counting votes in elections in the United States of 1887.

The bill includes defense spending of $858 billion, as well as defense-related spending of $773 billion. The defense budget envisioned by lawmakers is 10% more than this year and $45 billion more than the amount Biden requested. The non-defense part of the budget is 6% above FY2022 levels.