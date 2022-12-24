Economy

11:10 24.12.2022

U.S. House of Representatives approves $1.7 trln budget for 2023 fiscal year

1 min read
U.S. House of Representatives approves $1.7 trln budget for 2023 fiscal year

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, following the Senate, approved the draft budget for 2023 fiscal year in the amount of $1.7 trillion, according to the voting results.

The draft budget provides for financing of the administration until the autumn of 2023. At the same time, according to CNN, $45 billion from the budget will be allocated to help Ukraine and NATO countries.

The bill will now be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for signature.

CNN clarifies that approximately $40 billion of the budget is provided to respond to natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

The bill also included a provision to ban the TikTok app on government devices.

Earlier it was reported that the bill, in addition, provides for amendments to the law on counting votes in elections in the United States of 1887.

The bill includes defense spending of $858 billion, as well as defense-related spending of $773 billion. The defense budget envisioned by lawmakers is 10% more than this year and $45 billion more than the amount Biden requested. The non-defense part of the budget is 6% above FY2022 levels.

Tags: #usa #budget

MORE ABOUT

12:02 23.12.2022
Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

09:41 23.12.2022
US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

09:26 22.12.2022
US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

20:10 21.12.2022
Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

19:54 21.12.2022
USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

11:55 21.12.2022
Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

Zelensky may visit White House on Wednesday – CNN

11:51 21.12.2022
For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

16:32 20.12.2022
Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

13:50 15.12.2022
USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

11:20 12.12.2022
Providing Ukraine with air defense systems to be priority for USA – Biden

Providing Ukraine with air defense systems to be priority for USA – Biden

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

LATEST

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

Grossi to continue dialogue with Russia, Ukraine on creation of NSSPZ around ZNPP

Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

U.S.-based Home Essentials locates production in Ternopil region

World Bank will provide Ukraine with $100 mln loan, $10 mln grant for restoration, development of healthcare system

Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD