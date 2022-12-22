World Bank will provide Ukraine with $100 mln loan, $10 mln grant for restoration, development of healthcare system

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with a $100 million loan and $10 million in non-refundable grant assistance to restore and develop the healthcare system, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"The World Bank has confirmed our expectations and the board has decided to allocate a loan for Ukraine in the amount of $100 million plus $10 million in non-repayable grant assistance," he said on the air of the telethon.

Liashko specified that the $100 million project provides for potential expansion up to $500 million and includes four components. Among these components, in particular, are psychological support and modernization of psychiatric hospitals and psychiatric departments, reconstruction and restoration of medical infrastructure destroyed by the aggressor, taking into account projects that were not implemented due to the Russian invasion.

In addition, the project aims to develop and improve primary health care and the development of innovative and digital technologies.