Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has supplied 35.8 million tonnes of grains, legumes, oilseeds to foreign markets, the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

According to it, in the first half of December 2022, some 3.6 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from the country, which is 800,000 tonnes, or 29%, more than in the first half of November. In terms of crops, 1.55 million tonnes of corn were shipped during this period (almost twice as much as on November 1-15), while wheat exports remained at the level of the first half of last month – 815,000 tonnes.

Export of sunflower seeds for December 1-15 increased compared to November 1-15 by 24% - up to 230,000 tonnes, soybeans - by 20%, up to 230,000 tonnes, rapeseeds - by 6%, up to 194,000 tonnes. At the same time, supplies of sunflower oil decreased by 1% - to 303,000 tonnes, meals of all types - by 16%, to 146,000 tonnes, and the volume of supplies of soybean oil remained at the level of 9,900 tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in the first half of December, 43.3% of foreign supplies of agricultural products fell on corn, 22.7% - wheat, 8.4% - sunflower oil, 6.6% - soybeans, 6.5% - rapeseed, 6.4% - sunflower seeds, 4% - meal, 2.7% - barley, 0.3% - soybean oil.