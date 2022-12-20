Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

Canada has transferred 500 million Canadian dollars to the administered account of the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine, and the Netherlands – EUR200 million, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"Thank you, Canada, for a new contribution of CAD 500 million to the Administered Account for Ukraine. This is Canada's third contribution to the account, which supports efforts to help stabilize the Ukrainian economy," she said on Twitter.

"I am delighted to see another member of the international community joining the efforts to help stabilize the Ukrainian economy using the Administered Account for Ukraine. Thank you, the Netherlands, for your EUR 200 million contribution," she said.

As reported, Canada is transferring to Ukraine as a loan through the IMF in the amount of CAD500 million received from the issuance of special five-year sovereign bonds in support of Ukraine.

In early July this year, the Netherlands announced its decision to allocate another EUR200 million to Ukraine through the IMF account.