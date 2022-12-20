Economy

09:39 20.12.2022

Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

1 min read
Canada, Netherlands transfer CAD500 mln, EUR200 mln to IMF account for Ukraine - fund head

Canada has transferred 500 million Canadian dollars to the administered account of the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine, and the Netherlands – EUR200 million, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"Thank you, Canada, for a new contribution of CAD 500 million to the Administered Account for Ukraine. This is Canada's third contribution to the account, which supports efforts to help stabilize the Ukrainian economy," she said on Twitter.

"I am delighted to see another member of the international community joining the efforts to help stabilize the Ukrainian economy using the Administered Account for Ukraine. Thank you, the Netherlands, for your EUR 200 million contribution," she said.

As reported, Canada is transferring to Ukraine as a loan through the IMF in the amount of CAD500 million received from the issuance of special five-year sovereign bonds in support of Ukraine.

In early July this year, the Netherlands announced its decision to allocate another EUR200 million to Ukraine through the IMF account.

Tags: #imf #canada #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

09:37 20.12.2022
IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

09:11 14.12.2022
Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

Canada to provide Ukraine with $115 mln to urgently rebuild Kyiv's power grid

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

14:32 26.11.2022
Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

16:14 23.11.2022
IMF, Ukraine reach staff level agreement on program monitoring with board involvement

IMF, Ukraine reach staff level agreement on program monitoring with board involvement

11:11 22.11.2022
Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

Canada issues bonds worth CAD 500 mln to support Ukraine

16:39 14.11.2022
Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

16:16 14.11.2022
Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

12:41 12.11.2022
Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF approves four-month PMB for Ukraine

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

World Bank raises starting $250 mln in new Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund

Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

Ukraine receives another EUR 500 mln installment of EU MFA – Ministry of Finance

LATEST

Finance Ministry, NBU looking for options to restart govt bonds market - Marchenko

Railway and road transit of Ukrainian goods through Belarus impossible due to security risks – Kachka

Members of NBU MPC unanimously back maintaining key policy rate at 25%

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

World Bank raises starting $250 mln in new Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund

Arricano may delist shares from AIM LSE

Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

Ukraine expects to receive first EUR 3 bln tranche of 2023 macro-financial assistance in Jan – Finance Minister

Ukraine receives another EUR 500 mln installment of EU MFA – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine expects to cover needs for electricity as much as possible by importing it from Europe – Energy Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD