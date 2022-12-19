Economy

16:04 19.12.2022

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

1 min read
A flight of an enemy drone over Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was detected on the night of Sunday to Monday, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has said, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent the risk of nuclear threat from Russia.

"Last night, on December 19 at 00:46, a flight of a Shahed kamikaze drone was detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP close to the nuclear facility. This is an absolutely unacceptable breach of nuclear and radiation security," the company said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Energoatom has informed the IAEA and the entire world nuclear community about the incident.

"Once again we urge to prevent nuclear facilities from being exposed to the risk of attack by the Russian army and posing a threat to the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the world," it said.

Energoatom has reported numerous flights of Russian terrorists' missile over Ukraine's NPPs since the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression.

Tags: #energy #energoatom #pivdennoukrainsk_npp

